National Geographic names Murcia beach among Spain’s top 25

The Region of Murcia is celebrating this week as the National Geographic Traveller magazine has included one of its beaches in the list of the top 25 beaches in Spain.
The selection, published recently in the prestigious magazine dedicated to scientific exploration, history, nature, and culture, analyses the 7,905 kilometres of the Spanish coast to provide a list of the best beaches ‘to contemplate sunsets, white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters that seem to be taken from a postcard, virgin coves, sand expanses protected due to their biodiversity, and beaches with optimal conditions for surfing.’
Rubbing shoulders with renowned locations such as Playa de Gulpiyuri (Asturias), Castro de Baroña (Galicia), Playa de las Catedrales (Galicia), or Cala Saladeta in Ibiza, National Geographic has chosen a secluded beach in the Region of Murcia. La Carolina Beach, located in the town of Águilas, stands out for its ‘temperate waters’ and its peaceful location. This Murcian gem, part of the ‘Cuatro Calas’ (Four Coves) area, on the border of the region and Almería province, is a pristine corner of the Mediterranean, protected within the Natura 2000 Network for its biodiversity.
This is not the first time National Geographic has praised this Murcian haven; in 2022, the magazine highlighted the virtues of the coves in the Cabo Cope and Puntas de Calnegre Regional Park, describing them as ‘shining with natural beauty and being one of the great secrets of the Region.’
