Valencia CF football training in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 10:54

Valencia´s CF football training in Altea Credit: Altea Council, Facebook

In April of this year, 2nd until the 5th, Altea will hold the third edition of the Valencian football training on its campus.

The professional footballs from Valencia CF will take in students between five and 16 years old and share their knowledge and experience of sports tactics.

The Sports Council, Sara Soler, presented this initiative with the support of the Nitidia Manager (Sports Organisation), Alexa Gaya, offering 100 students to take on the intensive training sessions.

“The coaches who come to implement the Valencian methodology are the teammates who work the entire season at Valencia CF,” said Alexa Gaya.

Both players and goalkeeper will teach the students specific training techniques, for all positions.

The training will take place twice a day with a break time for recreation activities.

The price for entering the professional training is €160.

In this period, the Valencian team will reside in Altea and allow children and teenagers to engage in the national growth and development of Spanish football.