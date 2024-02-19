2024 Retiring in Spain

By Anna Akopyan •
Recent studies showed that Spain is becoming a popular destination for retired foreigners.
The latest study from the INE (National Statistics Institute of Spain) revealed that there are currently 415.517 foreign citizens living in Spain, aged 65 and over.
The experts predict that by 2040, 15 per cent of the Spanish population will be over 75 years old.
Spain has continually been a popular retirement destination, as there are no restrictions for foreign citizens to enter retirement homes.
The Spanish retirement system offers pensions, reverse mortgages and a pension programme to aid people in finding a nursing home.
There are different types of homes, including a standard nursing home, a nursing home with medical services, a hospice and housing for retirees.
The Auytamiento (Municipality´s Social Services) aids those considering retirement in Spain, offering nursing home options according to the health and economic status of the residents.
If a resident without Spanish nationality, however, has not worked in or contributed to the Spanish Social Security only private nursing homes can be available.
