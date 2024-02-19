Trending:

A heartwarming affair: Los Nórdicos Almuñécar unites community

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 12:30

Nordic Community's Creative Showcase Image: Los Nordicos Almuñecar

IN a heartwarming gathering, Los Nórdicos Almuñécar, a non-profit association fostering social connections since 2004, recently hosted an event that brought 122 people together. The occasion featured a preview of an art exhibit organised by the Painting Groups, showcasing the talents of local artists. The knitting club and bag braiding course also participated, displaying their impressive handiwork.

Unity in Diversity: Welcoming ‘Madres Solas’ and International Associations

Amidst the lively atmosphere, the event welcomed members from ‘Madres Solas’ (Single Mothers) and various international associations, promoting a sense of unity within the community. The highlight of the day was the delectable spread of freshly made waffles and cava, leaving everyone well-satisfied.

Generosity in Action: €400 Raised for ‘Madres Solas’ and the ‘Marisa Sendón’ Initiative

In a generous gesture, Los Nórdicos Almuñécar raised €400 during the event, and the entire sum will be donated to ‘Madres Solas’, specifically to support the ‘Marisa Sendón’ initiative. This event not only celebrated artistic expression but also demonstrated the power of community coming together for a meaningful cause.

