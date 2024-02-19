Andalucia Day discount

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 15:42

20% discount for one day Photo: Pexels CC / Kindel Media

Andalucia Day is celebrated on February 28 and Fuerte Group Hotels has decided to commemorate this celebration with a 20 per cent discount for all reservations made through the websites of its different brands: El Fuerte, Fuerte Hoteles, Amàre Hotels, Daia and Olée Holiday Rentals.

The promotion will start at 8am on the day and will be active until one minute to midnight. The discount, which can be accumulated with the Friends Club deductions, will be valid in all the group’s hotels for all stays during the 2024 season.

El Fuerte Group Hotels was founded in 1957 in the centre of Marbella, where El Fuerte Marbella opened its doors as the most luxurious hotel in the then seaside town. Today, 67 years later, El Fuerte Marbella is still one of the best 5-star hotels in Marbella, and Fuerte Group Hotels has established itself as one of the most prestigious Andalucian chains, with a portfolio comprising 5 4-star holiday hotels and a 5-star hotel in as well as 2 apartment complexes.

For more information go to the website: fuerte-group.com