Benissa´s new sports court

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 16:08
Benissa bicycle ride
Credit: Benissa Council
A new construction on a public sports court began in February 2024, in Benissa, broadening the town´s appeal.
The Mayor of Benissa, Arturo Poquet Ribes, has addressed the importance of the project, commenting, “We want to recover the spirit of sports on the streets.”
The Mayor has introduced the construction, stating that the sports court will be free and open for all public use: “We want to promote street sports with football, basketball, skating or popular games.”
The space will have two multi-sports courts and a children’s playground, inviting the local young people and children to spend more time outdoors.
“This project makes us especially excited because, in a few months, the young people of the municipality will have a new space in which to practice sports and play with their friends outdoors, “explained Adrian Cabrera, the Council for Sports and Investments.
The project is fully financed by the Alicante Provincial Council within the +Sport Plan.
The opening date is not yet established but the Mayor expects the new complex to be open before next year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.