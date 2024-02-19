Briar´s Employment Programmes

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 16:41

Briar Employment Programmes meeting Credit: Briar Council

Briar implements new employment programmes, taking care of unemployed citizens and the town’s infrastructure.

The Council of Briar have created 9 new jobs in recent weeks and are planning to introduce more in the future.

The project was funded by the Department of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Commerce and Labour through LABORA (the Valencian Employment and Training Service).

The Empuju programme, aimed at citizens under 30, has given jobs to young people in the Technical Office.

The Explus programme, on the other hand, focuses on those over 30.

The Mayor of Briar, Magdalena Martinez, highlighted: “The people hired in the employment programmes are carrying out janitor, construction, technical office, gardening and forest fire prevention tasks. These tasks contribute to improving the municipality´s public services and the prevention of natural risks.”

She has also added, “We are committed to creating quality employment and the people who need it most,” taking care of the future of every individual in Briar, allowing open access to the labour market.