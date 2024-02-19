Collective Calling is launching a Mobile Sanitary Unit

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 12:59

Collective Calling Photo: Flickr CC/ Garry Knight

In response to the pressing need for accessible hygiene among the community’s most vulnerable populations, the charity, Collective Calling, has launched a Mobile Sanitary Unit initiative.

Recognising that cleanliness is not just a matter of dignity but also a critical component of health and well-being, they’ve taken a significant step to combat the lack of hygiene facilities.

The Mobile Sanitary Unit, essentially a mobile shower facility, is designed to provide a private, safe, and clean space for individuals who are homeless, displaced, or in any situation where regular access to showers is not available. The unit is equipped with individual shower stalls, clean towels, basic toiletries, and on-site attendants to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all users.

By bringing essential services directly to those in need, the organisation is not only helping to improve personal hygiene but also aiming to reduce the risk of disease, and promote self-esteem. The unit is more than just a place to clean up; it’s a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of practical, compassionate action.