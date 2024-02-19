Community unites to support MABS volunteers

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 7:00
Upcoming Fundraiser for MABS
Image: Jane Cronin
IN times of dire need, unsung heroes emerge, and in the Costa Calida and Vega Baja area, MABS association volunteers are the hidden angels providing warmth and compassion to cancer sufferers. Acknowledging their selfless work, residents of Jacarilla are organising a fundraising event on March 22 at Butterflies Cafetería from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event aims to express gratitude to MABS volunteers and ensure their vital work continues. A bumper raffle featuring generous donations, including money vouchers for major stores, promises an exciting day. The organisers extend a warm invitation to readers to join the event, fostering a sense of community and goodwill.
Residents can contribute by donating money or prizes, with Butterflies Cafetería accepting contributions Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, information can be found on their Facebook page. Let’s come together to support MABS and make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.
