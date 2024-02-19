Trending:

Community unites to support MABS volunteers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 7:00

Upcoming Fundraiser for MABS Image: Jane Cronin

IN times of dire need, unsung heroes emerge, and in the Costa Calida and Vega Baja area, MABS association volunteers are the hidden angels providing warmth and compassion to cancer sufferers. Acknowledging their selfless work, residents of Jacarilla are organising a fundraising event on March 22 at Butterflies Cafetería from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bumper Raffle: Don’t Miss Out!

The event aims to express gratitude to MABS volunteers and ensure their vital work continues. A bumper raffle featuring generous donations, including money vouchers for major stores, promises an exciting day. The organisers extend a warm invitation to readers to join the event, fostering a sense of community and goodwill.

How to Donate: Find Out Here

Residents can contribute by donating money or prizes, with Butterflies Cafetería accepting contributions Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, information can be found on their Facebook page. Let’s come together to support MABS and make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

For more Costa Calida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading