Community unites to support MABS volunteers

19 Feb 2024

Upcoming Fundraiser for MABS Image: Jane Cronin

IN times of dire need, unsung heroes emerge, and in the Costa Calida and Vega Baja area, MABS association volunteers are the hidden angels providing warmth and compassion to cancer sufferers. Acknowledging their selfless work, residents of Jacarilla are organising a fundraising event on March 22 at Butterflies Cafetería from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bumper Raffle: Don’t Miss Out!

The event aims to express gratitude to MABS volunteers and ensure their vital work continues. A bumper raffle featuring generous donations, including money vouchers for major stores, promises an exciting day. The organisers extend a warm invitation to readers to join the event, fostering a sense of community and goodwill.

How to Donate: Find Out Here

Residents can contribute by donating money or prizes, with Butterflies Cafetería accepting contributions Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, information can be found on their Facebook page. Let’s come together to support MABS and make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

