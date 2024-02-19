Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 19 Feb 2024 • 12:49
La Fiera de Malaga
Photo: Malaga Town Hall
Frozen hash
NATIONAL Police have arrested five members of a criminal organisation who stockpiled drugs for distribution in the UK in boxes of frozen food and have seized almost two tonnes of hashish from a property in Marbella. One of those arrested had an international arrest warrant issued by British authorities.
More water
BENALMADENA council is making a historic investment of almost €9 million to build new water reservoirs and drill boreholes to increase water resources and have more reserves. “These are necessary works that we can do now and guarantee more water for our city this summer,” said the Mayor.
Private police
THE Supreme Court has upheld the suspension of a Civil Guard who was found to be carrying out private protection work for members of the Saudi royal family during the summer of 2021. The officer accompanied several members of the family when they went shopping in Marbella and Puerto Banús.
Under investigation
AUTHORITIES in Malaga are investigating three golf courses in the province which are suspected of illegal use of water. The president of the Golf Federation however, insists that, “golf courses use regenerated water or water from their own wells which is not suitable for human consumption”.
Foreign workers
FOREIGNERS make up almost 15 per cent of the total workforce in Malaga province, working mainly in the hotel and catering sector, commerce, construction, and real estate. Of all the foreign workers in the province, almost two thirds came from countries outside the European Union.
Malaga Fair
THE date for the Malaga Fair of 2024 has been announced: August 16 to 24. It will begin at midnight on Friday August 16 with a pyromusical show on the beaches, the traditional pilgrimage in the historic centre on Saturday February and ending on Saturday August 24.
