By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 17:00

Inma Mora, Councillor for Festivities. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche - Ajuntament d'Elx / Facebook.

Elche continues its longstanding tradition of les Velles de Sèrra this year.

This contest involves creating satirical dolls that critique various aspects of current social or political life.

These dolls are then placed on balconies or doors of houses at dawn on the central Wednesday of Lent.

Inma Mora, Councillor for Festivities, confirmed this ancient tradition was revived in the early 1980s by the Historical Artistic Board of Elche after being lost in 1940.

Today, Velles de Sèrra dolls are crafted using old clothes and household items and are accompanied by posters containing satire or criticism to engage the community’s interest.

Businesses, schools, and individuals all take part in this initiative.

Registration for the contest is open until March 5.

The dolls, or ‘ninots’, must be displayed on balconies or doors at dawn on March 6.

To participate, fill out and register application form number A361 through the municipal electronic headquarters or at any OMAC office.

On March 6, a jury will visit participating homes, schools, or establishments to announce the verdict.

Three prizes will be awarded in each of the three categories: individuals, schools, and businesses.

Prizes range from €75 to €300 with additional rewards including a reproduction of the Lady of Elche.