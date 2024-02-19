Exploring Mallorca’s hidden natural treasures

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Feb 2024 • 15:11

Natural spaces exhibition. Credit: consellde Mallorca

The Council of Mallorca has officially reopened the historic Misericordia chapel, now hosting the ‘Natural Spaces’ exhibition.

The exhibition is a captivating display featuring natural areas managed by the Ministry of Defence within the Natura 2000 Network.

The exhibition, open from February 20 running until March 2, aims to celebrate and bring awareness to the incredible biodiversity of flora and fauna found in military-regulated areas, shedding light on the conservation efforts in place to protect these environments.

Scheduled from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the exhibition is part of a broader initiative to utilise the Misericordia building as a cultural beacon for Mallorca, showcasing the island’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The opening event will include a keynote lecture titled ‘Natural Spaces of the Ministry of Defence in the Balearic Islands’ by Jorge Moreno Perez, offering insights into the unique ecosystems of the region.

Antonia Roca, Vice-president of the Mallorca Council and Minister of Culture and Heritage, highlighted the council’s commitment to promoting cultural activities within the Misericordia spaces, emphasising the transformation of the building into a cultural centre.

‘All the rooms are full of cultural proposals,’ Roca noted, signalling a new chapter for the chapel, which has stood vacant for two years.

This initiative not only aims to highlight the natural beauty and ecological importance of these spaces but also the critical role of the defence culture in environmental conservation.

With additional exhibitions like ‘Geodesia’ also on display, the Misericordia is set to become a pivotal point for cultural and environmental education in Mallorca, inviting locals and visitors alike to explore and appreciate the island’s natural and cultural landscapes.