Frigiliana launches ‘Clean Streets, Happy Pets’ campaign

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 17:15

: Frigiliana Unleashes Cleanup Image: Shutterstock/ otsphoto

In a bid to foster a cleaner and more pleasant living environment, the Department of Conservation, Maintenance, and Road Cleaning in Frigiliana has launched a campaign targeting the collection of animal excrement and urine on public streets throughout 2024.

‘For Good Coexistence’: 2024 Pet Waste Campaign

Operating under the slogan ‘For Good Coexistence,’ this initiative aligns with the Animal Rights and Welfare Law. Pet owners registered with the Town Council will receive complimentary waste bags and water dispensers, encouraging responsible ownership.

Responsible Pet Ownership in Frigiliana

The campaign emphasises the importance of leashing pets and adhering to existing legislation. Local law enforcement will monitor compliance, with penalties imposed for violations. Fines will range from €75 to €500. This move is poised to enhance the overall quality of life in the area while also reducing the financial burden on the town’s cleaning resources. As Frigiliana takes strides toward a cleaner and more responsible community, it hopes to set an example for harmonious coexistence between residents and their furry companions.

