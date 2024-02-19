Jalon´s new look

By Anna Akopyan •
Jalon new town square
Jalon´s town square has been effectively remodelled, bolstering the local community.
Jalon´s town square is a connection point for the three parts of the town: the Council, the church and the Alacant. It has traditionally been the centre of the local social life.
The creator of the project, architect Joan Valeria Ferrer Bertomeu, said that he aimed to create a space with, “uses that can evolve according to needs”.
The town’s Mayor, Gerard Fullana, has congratulated Bertomeu´s work, stating that the new design has, “restored the essence of the village community,” whilst “incorporating cutting-edge urban architectural features.”
In a fusion of Spanish traditions and European modernity, the Roman-style architecture is powered by the central bench, which illuminates at night.
The remodelling includes storm drains to prevent torrential water floods and underground channels for electricity and telecommunication services, with emergency water points for fire.
The government has apologised for the delay of the project: “We also appreciate the patience of the community. We apologise for the delay.” and invited the residents and tourists to enjoy the new establishment.
