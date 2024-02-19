Mallorca’s Farmers march on Palma

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 12:58

Mallorcan farmers call to action. Credit: UPAAIA/Facebook.com

The farmers of Mallorca made their feelings known, by uniting in protest and converging in its capital, Palma.

On Monday, February 9, Mallorca’s streets witnessed a powerful moment in agricultural action as approximately 170 tractors rolled into Palma from different parts of the Forana.

The farmers united under the banners of UPA-AIA Illes Balears, Unio de Pagesos de Mallorca, Cooperativas Agroalimentarias, and ASAJA-BALEARS, are standing up to demand urgent improvements amidst a serious crisis affecting the Balearic Islands and Spain.

Their demonstration in front of the Delegation of the Government of the Balearic Islands is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the agricultural sector and a call to action against the perceived ‘inaction’ of public institutions.

Setting off from municipalities like Campos, Vilafranca de Bonany, Ariany, Santa Maria, and sa Casa Blanca, the tractor rally covered a 4.5-kilometre route through Palma, highlighting the unity and determination of the Balearic agricultural community.

Their demands are clear, a reduction in bureaucracy, a more agile and simplified administrative process, a moratorium on the digital field notebook and electronic invoice, and the enforcement of EU internal regulations on products imported from third countries.

The agricultural professionals also emphasise the adverse effects of climate change, advocating for a more flexible and simplified CAP and an agricultural insurance policy that addresses these new challenges.

Moreover, they call for the Balearic government to be more effective and efficient, to legislate with the agricultural sector in mind, and to expedite the resolution of FOGAIBA files and payments.

One of their key points is the competition from imported products that are produced below production costs which is harming local producers.

They suggest exploring measures to correct this situation and promote local products more aggressively. Additionally, they argue for the recognition of Balearic insularity, proposing it be granted its own status to address the extra costs it incurs, similar to the provision for Greece.

The farmers of Mallorca are not just asking for changes; they are demanding them, underscoring the importance of agriculture to the island’s economy and cultural heritage. Their demonstration is a call for solidarity and action to ensure the future sustainability of the Balearic countryside.