Mojacar to host Outlet Fair

There could be a selection of handbags to consider
For the first time, Mojacar will be hosting an Outlet Fair which will run for March 1 to 3 in the Multi-Uses Centre and business are now able to apply to take part.
The main goal of this initiative is to ensure that local businesses can exhibit their products with interesting discounts to encourage purchases.
Promoted by the Trade Department, the Mojacar Outlet Fair aims to be an opportunity for local businesses offering different products such as clothing, crafts, animals, traditional products, beauty or any similar to take part and participation is free, as is entry.
Outlet Fairs are a shopping event which usually last three days and have proven to be very popular across Europe many products can be purchased at significant discounts.
To attract visitors, the council is arranging to issue discount coupons that they can use to purchase refreshments drinks at the La Fuente bars taking part in the event.
Opening times for the Outlet Fair will be 5pm to 8pm on Friday March 1, 10am to 8pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
