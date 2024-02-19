Nerja shines on TV spotlight

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 16:21

Nerja’s Blue Spring Image: Nerja Town Hall

CANAL Sur Television’s program ‘Salud al día’ (Health of the Day) recorded a special episode titled ‘Primavera Azul en la costa de Nerja’ (Blue Spring on the Coast of Nerja). The focus of the episode is the colour blue, and it is scheduled to air on March 23.

Exploring Nerja’s Blue Spring

The picturesque town of Nerja provided the perfect backdrop for discussions on blue trails, the nutritional benefits of blue fish, and a unique painting workshop by the ANEDA association. Members of ANEDA showcased their artistic skills, creating vibrant canvases with blue as the primary hue.

Nerja’s Picturesque Landscapes Unveiled

In addition to the main feature, two other segments were recorded. One is part of the ‘Paisajes’ (landscapes) section, and the second is titled ‘Nerja, Paraíso de Salud’ (Nerja, Health Paradise), which promises an in-depth exploration of the town’s wellness offerings.

March 23 Premiere: Save the Date!

Expressing gratitude, Tourism Councilor Ana María Muñoz visited the filming, thanking journalist Isabel Nestares for choosing Nerja once again. Nestares reciprocated, acknowledging the support provided by the Nerja Council. Get ready for a visual feast of blue hues and wellness insights as Nerja takes centre stage in these upcoming episodes.

