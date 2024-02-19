By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 7:38

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

March completion

The construction of the rainwater lamination raft adjacent to the N-332, in the Doña Inés urbanisation, Torrevieja, is set to be completed in March. The raft covers an area of 4,533 square metres with an average depth of 3.2 metres. The project’s budget is €570,505.

Festival fever

The end of Guardamar del Segura’s 2023 Cultural Capital Festival is set for Sunday, March 3, on Avda. Los Pinos, beginning at 11:00 AM. Join in the fun and enjoy a day filled with various activities, including minigolf, music, and circus performances suitable for all ages.

No more waste

With the aim of reducing food waste, researchers from the University of Alicante are working on a project to prolong the conservation of these products by applying ultraviolet radiation. The project has been tested in cheeses, meats, creams and gazpachos.

On the rise

Elche’s reputation as a welcoming host for conferences is on the rise, leading to a steady increase in the number of events hosted in the city. However, there’s growing concern about the limited availability of hotel accommodations, which is hindering Elche’s potential for further growth in this sector.

Fire Fighted

Alicante firefighters swiftly responded to a call on February 16 reporting a fire on the N-340, Orihuela road. The incident occurred in the outdoor field of a heavy vehicle workshop.

Upon arrival, the company’s initial intervention team had already initiated firefighting efforts by utilising fire extinguishers, which significantly aided the firefighters’ work.

Women’s Day

Aspe’s Department of Equality has unveiled its agenda of events to mark International Women’s Day. Throughout March, residents will have the opportunity to engage in workshops focusing on various aspects of equality. Topics include equality in sports, sharing responsibilities at home, and empowering women through self-defence techniques.

Pricey Parking

Parking spot prices are going up, and it’s not just because it’s getting harder to find a spot in cities.

Other factors, like higher housing costs and interest rates, are making investors see parking spots as a good way to make money from their savings.

So, more people want them, and that’s driving prices higher.

According to data from Fotocasa, the average price of a parking spot has gone up by 14.7 per cent in the past year, reaching around €10,482.

But the prices can vary a lot depending on where you are.

In some places, like Alicante or Torrevieja, you might see parking spots going for over €90,000, especially if they’re double spots or right by popular spots like the beach or shopping centres.

Palm crafts

The 63rd Palma Blanca Crafts Contest for Palm Sunday 2024 in Elche has been confirmed.

The main goal, as stated by the Councillor for Fiestas, Inma Mora, is to promote the Elche tradition of Palma Blanca crafts, support the conservation of this trade, and ensure its continued existence as an economic activity.

Additionally, the contest aims to enhance the celebration of Palm Sunday, an event of International Tourist Interest, by acknowledging the craftsmanship of local artisans.

The contest features six prize categories, including workshops, free designs, and lapel palm details, with a total prize fund of €7,950.

The deadline for submissions is March 8, and the jury will evaluate the works, which will be exhibited on March 23, the day before Palm Sunday.