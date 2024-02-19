By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 10:47
Quiz with a cause: Join La Marina Street Cats for an afternoon of fun. Image: Rachel Kinloch / Shutterstock.com.
La Marina Street Cats is excited to announce its upcoming quiz with a twist!
Join the fun at the Twilight Bar located at Calle Luis de Gongoral, 2, Local 4, 03177 on March 7.
The quiz will kick off at 3:30 PM, so be sure to arrive by 3 PM to get settled.
Gather your friends and put your knowledge to the test, the winning team will be awarded a special prize.
Tickets are only €3 per person, and every penny of the ticket price will go directly to supporting La Marina Street Cats and their mission.
In addition to the quiz, there will also be an exciting raffle with great prizes to be won.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have a great time while making a difference in the lives of street cats in La Marina.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
