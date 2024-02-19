Rare ostrich egg stolen

By John Smith • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 18:47

Carlota the red-necked ostrich has lost her egg Credit: MiniHollywood Oasys

The very first egg laid by the female of the incredibly rare pair of red-necked ostrich was stolen from the zoological reserve at the MiniHollywood Oasys in Tabernas on Sunday February 18.

Fewer than 100 still alive

Now extinct in the wild only 40 male and less than 38 female red-necked ostrich (Struthio camelus camelus) are known to exist on the entire planet and all are part of a Captive Breeding Conservation programme in zoos around the world.

The arrival of the first egg was considered a triumph when the female, named Carlota laid the egg but within a matter of hours it had disappeared, presumably removed by a member of the public who must have jumped into their enclosure and made off with the egg.

Clearly the reserve is desperate for the return of the egg as if it hatches under proper conditions, there the population will increase by more than 1 per cent, so it is appealing to whoever stole the egg to return it with a promise that there will be no recriminations.

A theme park in the desert

MiniHollywood Oasys is a theme park based in Tabernas which was created around the authentic sets of American Western movies and now offers accommodation, live western shows , the zoological reserve with more than 800 animals of 200 different species, a swimming pool area and a wide range of restaurant as well as educational activities