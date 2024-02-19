Rural ATMs to revitalise Axarquia inland towns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 11:36
Image: Shutterstock/Jose HERNANDEZ Camera 51
IN a bid to address depopulation in the rural areas of Axarquia and the Province of Málaga in general, the Provincial Government has launched a plan to provide new banking services to small inland towns, where population decline is concentrated. While Málaga is among the top four provinces with the highest population growth in Spain, the interior still faces challenges in reversing depopulation across 22 towns.
As part of this initiative, the Provincial Government has allocated €135,000 to install nine new ATMs in the Serranía de Ronda and the interior of the Axarquía region in the first phase. Towns such as Algatocín, Benalauría, Jimera de Líbar, Júzcar, Arenas, Canillas de Albaida, Cútar, and Macharaviaya will benefit from these new ATMs. Canillas de Albaida recently hosted an event introducing this phase, attended by the President of the Provincial Government, Francisco Salado, and other local officials.
This program, providing 27 new ATMs, stems from a framework agreement between the Provincial Government and Unicaja Banco. Nearly 45,000 citizens are expected to benefit from improved access to basic financial services, such as cash withdrawals and bill payments, combating the adverse effects of bank closures in small towns caused by digitalisation and staff reductions.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.