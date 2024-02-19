Rural ATMs to revitalise Axarquia inland towns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 11:36

IN a bid to address depopulation in the rural areas of Axarquia and the Province of Málaga in general, the Provincial Government has launched a plan to provide new banking services to small inland towns, where population decline is concentrated. While Málaga is among the top four provinces with the highest population growth in Spain, the interior still faces challenges in reversing depopulation across 22 towns.

New ATMs to Boost Financial Access in Inland Málaga

As part of this initiative, the Provincial Government has allocated €135,000 to install nine new ATMs in the Serranía de Ronda and the interior of the Axarquía region in the first phase. Towns such as Algatocín, Benalauría, Jimera de Líbar, Júzcar, Arenas, Canillas de Albaida, Cútar, and Macharaviaya will benefit from these new ATMs. Canillas de Albaida recently hosted an event introducing this phase, attended by the President of the Provincial Government, Francisco Salado, and other local officials.

Improving Access: 45,000 Citizens to Benefit from Basic Financial Services

This program, providing 27 new ATMs, stems from a framework agreement between the Provincial Government and Unicaja Banco. Nearly 45,000 citizens are expected to benefit from improved access to basic financial services, such as cash withdrawals and bill payments, combating the adverse effects of bank closures in small towns caused by digitalisation and staff reductions.

