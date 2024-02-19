Saturation point

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 14:19

Are the roads now saturated? Photo: AEHCOS

The Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS) considers that the the coastal train is essential to alleviate the current saturation of the roads and is asking the Central Government for economic support to carry out a complete study with the aim of analysing the mobility situation in which the Costa del Sol finds itself.

The hotel employers’ association considers that the situation is blocked and that it requires the effort of all the actors involved in order to unblock it. “If we do not take the necessary measures and start rowing in the same direction, the growth of the entire Costa de Sol will be hampered by the high saturation of its roads”, said José Luque, President of AEHCOS.

AEHCOS has produced its own data on commuting by workers in the hotel sector to reach their jobs from their homes, a problem exacerbated by the lack of long term rentals in certain areas which means that longer journeys are required. This study shows that 4,160 workers, which is over 12 per cent of the total number of hotel workers, travel along stretches of the A-7 which adds up to a total of almost 2.3 million journeys per year.

The stretches with the highest number of road users according to the study are: between Marbella and Benahavís; between Estepona, Casares and Manilva and between Mijas and Fuengirola.