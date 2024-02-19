Spain-China Trade Breakthrough

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 12:15

Spain - China trade summit. Credit: jmalbares/X

A recent meeting between Spain and China has opened the door for new trade deals between the two countries

In a landmark move, China has consented to resume beef imports from Spain, heralding a new chapter in international trade dynamics.

The announcement came on February 18, following a meeting between the foreign ministers of China and Spain, Wang Yi and Jose Manuel Albares.

Albares posted an update on Twitter/X: I receive my Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Cordoba. We have addressed Spain-China bilateral relations, including economic and cultural relations.

‘Spain and China must work together to face global challenges: climate emergency, global health, world peace and stability.’

This meeting took place at the Alcazar of Cordoba, marking the first occasion senior officials from both nations have convened in Spain as part of Wang’s European tour.

Notably, this meeting followed their participation at the Munich Conference in Germany, where they looked into pressing international security matters.

Expanding trade horizons

Wang Yi explained, ‘China lifts restrictions on boneless meat less than 30 months old from Spain to China. It is good news for the farmers of Spain.’

This restriction lift is specifically targeted at certain meat cuts, offering Spanish farmers a broader market access. Jose Manuel Albares echoed this sentiment, stating, ‘the good news is that the embargo on beef from Spain will be lifted, which from now on will be able to access freely to the Chinese market.’

Broader bilateral ties

The discussions in Cordoba weren’t confined to agricultural trade. They spanned several domains, including the economy, tourism, and international relations.

Wang Yi emphasized the mutual interest in bolstering cooperation across green energy and digital economy sectors, advocating for equitable treatment of each nation’s enterprises and fostering resilient investment avenues.

Wang’s address also touched on global peace and the imperative for collaborative efforts to surmount the challenges facing humanity.

‘China and Spain are solid forces for global development. We are willing to work together with Spain to have broader consensus and promote all political solutions,’ he stated, highlighting a shared commitment to addressing global crises, including conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

Albares highlighted the value of high-level engagements and the activation of bilateral cooperation frameworks, aiming for ‘more balanced trade exchanges.’