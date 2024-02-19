Vélez-Málaga revitalises tram and A-7 projects

By Catherine McGeer •
Vélez-Málaga's Transportation Prospects Brighten
POSITIVE developments in Vélez-Málaga suggest a revival of the tram service and progress on the A-7 motorway partial interchange project. Senator Víctor González met with Secretary of State José Antonio Santano in Madrid, expressing optimism for a potential extension of European funds to restart the local tram. The completion of the Caleta de Vélez partial interchange on the A-7, a long-pending project, is also in focus.
González shared that the central government is now willing to extend the deadline for a subsidy to revive the tram and complete the A-7 project. Previously stalled due to disagreements with the local government, the senator urged collaboration for successful execution. Santano revealed the A-7 project is in the drafting phase with a budget of €4.3 million. The positive outcomes signal a renewed commitment from the Spanish government to address crucial infrastructure needs in Vélez-Málaga.
