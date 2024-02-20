20 chefs support young Diego

By John Smith •
Published: 20 Feb 2024
Diego is a happy child
Credit: Diego can everything Instagram
When he was coming up to his first birthday, Esmeralda Sánchez mother of little Diego noticed that when he was crawling there was clearly a physical problem with her son.
Naturally worried she took him for various tests and unfortunately discovered that he was diagnosed with the rare but debilitating Aicardi-Goutières syndrome which is a type of encephalitis.
Now almost two, he is being helped with physiotherapy as well as speech therapy at the Arenas de Mónsul children’s rehabilitation centre as he tries to learn to walk.
Dealing with this illness is not cheap and top chefs who are members of the Almeria Gastronomic Association decided to try to raise money to help this young lad and his family who are faced with a monthly bill of €1,000.
No less than 20 chefs worked together to create a special menu to grace a charity event which was held at the popular Finca Casa Rafael on Monday February 19 with tickets selling out completely soon after the event was announced.
As well as a superb meal, guests were invited to take part in a raffle for a number of exceptional prizes and it is expected that this will be the first of a number of fundraisers to be held on behalf of Diego.
