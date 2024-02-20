A Christian duty in Madrid

By John Smith •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 12:50
The four delegates from the Almeria Diocese
Credit: Caritas Almeria
Four representatives of the diocese of Almeria which is closely associated with the charity Caritas Almeria set off for the 500 kilometre road trip to Madrid on Friday February 16.
They were attending a special meeting of all dioceses and ecclesiastical bodies in Spain to discuss the concept of bringing the Gospel back to Spain.
They believe that Spain is no longer a truly Christian country and that there is a need to remind people of the importance of Jesus of Nazareth in today’s world.
This therefore becomes a call for missionaries to get out amongst the people and boldly promote Christianity as the Apostles did 2000 years ago.
Jesús Úbeda of the Spanish Episcopal Conference said that “there are no magic or unique recipes to announce Jesus Christ, although sometimes we are tempted to look for them or ask for them.”
On their journey back, the quartet discussed how to make everything they heard and experienced a reality in their diocese of Almeria and decided It will be everyone’s task to put all their creativity and enthusiasm into promoting the ‘Good News of the Gospel’.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
