Axarquía farmers march for survival

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 19:00
Axarquía farmers march against plummeting prices
Image: Shutterstock/ David Raw
IN a demonstration of their plight, farmers from Axarquía marched from the Vélez Málaga market to the city centre, covering several kilometres. The farmers, facing dire circumstances, distributed free fruit and vegetables along the way.
Expressing their frustration, they revealed that they are forced to sell their produce at a loss and so they prefer to give their produce away for free, particularly noting that lemon prices barely reach 8 cents per kilogram. The farmers attribute this financial strain to the influx of cheap citrus imports from countries like Africa and South America. In a plea for fair compensation, they emphasise the need for reasonable payment for their hard work, urging stakeholders to address the impact of mass imports on local agriculture.
This comes on the back of the recent protests by farmers throughout Spain as they blocked main motorways with their tractors to highlight the issues they are faced with. The main demands are fair prices for their products, greater control of imports from outside the EU, and a reduction in bureaucracy.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.