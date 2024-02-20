Axarquía farmers march for survival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 19:00

Axarquía farmers march against plummeting prices Image: Shutterstock/ David Raw

IN a demonstration of their plight, farmers from Axarquía marched from the Vélez Málaga market to the city centre, covering several kilometres. The farmers, facing dire circumstances, distributed free fruit and vegetables along the way.

Free Produce Distribution: Axarquía Farmers’ Powerful Demonstration

Expressing their frustration, they revealed that they are forced to sell their produce at a loss and so they prefer to give their produce away for free, particularly noting that lemon prices barely reach 8 cents per kilogram. The farmers attribute this financial strain to the influx of cheap citrus imports from countries like Africa and South America. In a plea for fair compensation, they emphasise the need for reasonable payment for their hard work, urging stakeholders to address the impact of mass imports on local agriculture.

Tractor Blockades and Protests: Spain’s Farmers Unite for Agriculture Reform

This comes on the back of the recent protests by farmers throughout Spain as they blocked main motorways with their tractors to highlight the issues they are faced with. The main demands are fair prices for their products, greater control of imports from outside the EU, and a reduction in bureaucracy.

