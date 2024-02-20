Bus safety for wheelchair users

By John Ensor •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 8:46
Seatbelts for wheelchair users
Credit: noticies.palma.es
In a move to further enhance the safety and comfort of its passengers, the council has announced a new feature for Palma’s public transport.
In an exciting development for Mallorca’s public transport, the Palma Municipal Transport Company (EMT Palma) has announced plans to install seat belts on buses, targeting enhanced safety for wheelchair users.
During a special visit to EMT’s car parks, Antonio Deudero, the councillor for Mobility and Industrial Estates, shared the news with a diverse group, including neighbourhood association representatives and people with reduced mobility and their relatives.
This initiative stems from feedback from users seeking added security. While EMT Palma’s buses already meet stringent safety standards set by Spanish and European regulations, the introduction of seat belts is a response to calls for an extra layer of protection against sudden stops or movements.
The installation has begun with the electric buses in the new fleet and will gradually extend across all models. These belts are specifically designed for wheelchair use, ensuring that they provide the right support without being repurposed for other items like prams or shopping carts.
Furthermore, EMT Palma is set to improve the visibility of signs within buses, emphasising the priority seating areas for people with reduced mobility, seniors, pregnant women, and the blind.
This gesture reaffirms the company’s commitment to making travel more accessible and safe for all users, particularly those in vulnerable situations.
This effort not only enhances the safety and accessibility of public transport in Mallorca but also reflects a broader move towards inclusivity and consideration for all community members’ needs.
EMT Palma’s proactive approach is a significant step forward in ensuring that everyone in Mallorca can travel with confidence and comfort.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.