Bus safety for wheelchair users

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 8:46

Seatbelts for wheelchair users Credit: noticies.palma.es

In a move to further enhance the safety and comfort of its passengers, the council has announced a new feature for Palma’s public transport.

In an exciting development for Mallorca’s public transport, the Palma Municipal Transport Company (EMT Palma) has announced plans to install seat belts on buses, targeting enhanced safety for wheelchair users.

During a special visit to EMT’s car parks, Antonio Deudero, the councillor for Mobility and Industrial Estates, shared the news with a diverse group, including neighbourhood association representatives and people with reduced mobility and their relatives.

This initiative stems from feedback from users seeking added security. While EMT Palma’s buses already meet stringent safety standards set by Spanish and European regulations, the introduction of seat belts is a response to calls for an extra layer of protection against sudden stops or movements.

The installation has begun with the electric buses in the new fleet and will gradually extend across all models. These belts are specifically designed for wheelchair use, ensuring that they provide the right support without being repurposed for other items like prams or shopping carts.

Furthermore, EMT Palma is set to improve the visibility of signs within buses, emphasising the priority seating areas for people with reduced mobility, seniors, pregnant women, and the blind.

This gesture reaffirms the company’s commitment to making travel more accessible and safe for all users, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

This effort not only enhances the safety and accessibility of public transport in Mallorca but also reflects a broader move towards inclusivity and consideration for all community members’ needs.

EMT Palma’s proactive approach is a significant step forward in ensuring that everyone in Mallorca can travel with confidence and comfort.