Coffee and Chat in Javea

Coffee and Chat meeting in Javea
Credit: Javea Connect, Facebook
Coffee and Chat international exchange group has moved to La Sella Learning Teams Centre in Javea.
Coffee and Chat is a group lead in English and Spanish languages, for local people looking to connect and casually learn a new language.
The group was formed two years ago and has since held regular meetings every Friday, at 11 am. During the sessions, people from all around the world, living in Costa Blanca, get together in a friendly atmosphere to explore each other’s cultures and have a good time.
There are currently 60 members, of different ages and nationalities, interchanging their life experience and growing together.
Each week the group discusses a chosen topic, which can be chosen by the members beforehand. Presentations and discussions are usually held.
The meeting lasts for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.
In addition to language practice, the collective organises social events, including a Latin-American food and drinks night, a film presentation, astronomy evenings and live music with tapas.
