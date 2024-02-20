By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 7:53
Cycling horizons: Elche's BiciElx to extend bicycle transport service. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche
The Elche City Council has given the green light to a modified project aimed at expanding the Elche Public Bicycle Transport Service to four new stations in Torrellano.
This marks the first time BiciElx will extend its reach to the districts.
“Our municipal government is committed to improving mobility in all areas, and we’re delivering on that promise,” stated Inma Mora, spokesperson for the Local Government Board.
The four new stations will be strategically placed next to the Torrellano IES, the entrance to the sports centre, near the parish of the Inmaculada Concepción, and at two locations on Calles Purísima number 52 and Calle Figueres number 2, close to the district entrance.
According to Mora, these stations will become operational in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to install stations gradually in El Altet and Arenales del Sol.
Additionally, the municipal company Pimesa is finalising the setup of 55 new BiciElx stations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.