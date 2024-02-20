By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 7:53

Cycling horizons: Elche's BiciElx to extend bicycle transport service. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

The Elche City Council has given the green light to a modified project aimed at expanding the Elche Public Bicycle Transport Service to four new stations in Torrellano.

This marks the first time BiciElx will extend its reach to the districts.

“Our municipal government is committed to improving mobility in all areas, and we’re delivering on that promise,” stated Inma Mora, spokesperson for the Local Government Board.

The four new stations will be strategically placed next to the Torrellano IES, the entrance to the sports centre, near the parish of the Inmaculada Concepción, and at two locations on Calles Purísima number 52 and Calle Figueres number 2, close to the district entrance.

According to Mora, these stations will become operational in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to install stations gradually in El Altet and Arenales del Sol.

Additionally, the municipal company Pimesa is finalising the setup of 55 new BiciElx stations.