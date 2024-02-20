€2.5 million for affordable homes in Velez-Malaga

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 16:14
Benajarafe's Makeover Begins
Image: Velez Malaga Town Hall
IN a significant development for Vélez-Málaga, Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez has announced the commencement of the redevelopment of the SUP-B9 sector in Benajarafe. This ambitious project aims to construct a total of 902 residences, including 88 designated for affordable housing, like council housing. The first phase of redevelopment boasts an investment exceeding €2.5 million, covering an expansive area of 328,073 square metres.
Lupiáñez expressed enthusiasm, emphasising the commitment of the government to address the housing crisis and revive developer confidence, stagnant for almost two decades. He highlighted the importance of this venture in bolstering public housing and reigniting housing development stalled by economic downturns.
The redevelopment includes 328,073 square metres, with 85,231 square metres allocated for green spaces, which is 26 per cent of the total area. The second phase will see an additional 504 residences constructed, signifying a significant change for the western section of the town.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.