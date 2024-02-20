€2.5 million for affordable homes in Velez-Malaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 16:14

Benajarafe's Makeover Begins Image: Velez Malaga Town Hall

IN a significant development for Vélez-Málaga, Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez has announced the commencement of the redevelopment of the SUP-B9 sector in Benajarafe. This ambitious project aims to construct a total of 902 residences, including 88 designated for affordable housing, like council housing. The first phase of redevelopment boasts an investment exceeding €2.5 million, covering an expansive area of 328,073 square metres.

Addressing Housing Crisis: Vélez-Málaga’s Bold Housing Development Plan

Lupiáñez expressed enthusiasm, emphasising the commitment of the government to address the housing crisis and revive developer confidence, stagnant for almost two decades. He highlighted the importance of this venture in bolstering public housing and reigniting housing development stalled by economic downturns.

Vélez-Málaga’s Housing Renaissance: Phase Two Brings 504 New Residences

The redevelopment includes 328,073 square metres, with 85,231 square metres allocated for green spaces, which is 26 per cent of the total area. The second phase will see an additional 504 residences constructed, signifying a significant change for the western section of the town.

For more Axarquia news click here