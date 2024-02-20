Madrid mascletá condemned by animal activists

By John Smith • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 13:18

Huge explosions and smoke at the mascletà Credit: Madrid City Council

On Sunday, February 18, the Madrid City Council held its first mascletá on the esplanade of the Puente del Rey, located in Madrid Río.

Noise and smoke are the main elements

The mascletà is best described as ‘noise fireworks’, where the most important factors are the rhythm of the explosions, the amount of noise made and the amount of smoke created during the day.

The event was held to promote Valencian culture as the mascletà in such an integral part of the culture there but, various environmental and animal rights organisations expressed their opposition to the event due to the expected negative impacts that this celebration would have.

Beatriz Sánchez , head of urban biodiversity at the NGO Seo/BirdLife, pointed out that the deafening noise caused by fireworks could cause suffering among the 128 species of birds detected in the Manzanares River area, as well as in the fauna of the nearby Casa de Campo and in the animals at the Zoo Aquarium.

Major protest in Madrid

The group AnimaNaturalis called for a protest and a large number of people turned up in Madrid on Saturday February 17 to express their opposition to the mascletà although they were not campaigning against the concept, just the noise and the potential harm to wildlife and certain groups of humans.

The celebration did go ahead with plenty of loud noise and according to AnimaNaturalis, birds in particular suffered considerably.