Mallorca: News in brief

By John Ensor •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 10:50
Possible tea shortage.
ASTA Concept/Shutterstock.com
British expatriates in Mallorca are facing a tea shortage due to supply chain disruptions and Brexit complications. Supermarkets on the island are inconsistently stocked, resulting in bulk purchases whenever tea is available. The shortage is linked to global shipping delays in the Red Sea affecting imports, mainly from Kenya and India. Retailers are managing but warn of potential disruptions.
A Palma police officer was fined €2 million for renting 68 substandard units to migrants in Gomila, Forners, and s’Indioteria. This record penalty by the Balearic Government was issued following serious infractions by offering inadequate housing without proper facilities, following an arrest and investigation initiated by national and local police.
An off-duty Palma police officer, along with two civilians, successfully revived a 70-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Josep Tarradellas-El Prat airport in Barcelona on February 3. Using a defibrillator and CPR, they restored the victim’s vital signs before health services took over, demonstrating quick action and vital life-saving skills.
Due to renovations at Placa d’Espanya, Calle dels Capuchins in Palma will be closed to vehicles from Feb 20 for five weeks, affecting nearby streets. Access is limited to residents with parking and the Olivar market via Placa del Comtat del Rossello. EMAYA adjusts waste collection to this plaza amidst updates to pavement and utilities, ensuring pedestrian access.
In 2023, the Balearic Islands led Spain in workplace accidents with a rate of 4,172 per 100,000 workers, totalling 26,045 incidents and 21 fatalities. This marked the highest regional rate, surpassing Navarra, La Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha, and Murcia in the ranking.
Alcudia City Council is enhancing road safety by installing solar lights on rural paths, including Cami de s’Alou and Cami Vell des Moll, Cami Vell des Teatre Roma and Cami del Puig. These innovative lights, equipped with photovoltaic panels, lithium batteries, LED lights, and infrared sensors, aim for energy efficiency and increased safety, with plans to increase its coverage.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.