Mallorca: News in brief

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 10:50

Possible tea shortage. ASTA Concept/Shutterstock.com

Trouble brewing

British expatriates in Mallorca are facing a tea shortage due to supply chain disruptions and Brexit complications. Supermarkets on the island are inconsistently stocked, resulting in bulk purchases whenever tea is available. The shortage is linked to global shipping delays in the Red Sea affecting imports, mainly from Kenya and India. Retailers are managing but warn of potential disruptions.

Record fine

A Palma police officer was fined €2 million for renting 68 substandard units to migrants in Gomila, Forners, and s’Indioteria. This record penalty by the Balearic Government was issued following serious infractions by offering inadequate housing without proper facilities, following an arrest and investigation initiated by national and local police.

Heroic rescue

An off-duty Palma police officer, along with two civilians, successfully revived a 70-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Josep Tarradellas-El Prat airport in Barcelona on February 3. Using a defibrillator and CPR, they restored the victim’s vital signs before health services took over, demonstrating quick action and vital life-saving skills.

Traffic Alert

Due to renovations at Placa d’Espanya, Calle dels Capuchins in Palma will be closed to vehicles from Feb 20 for five weeks, affecting nearby streets. Access is limited to residents with parking and the Olivar market via Placa del Comtat del Rossello. EMAYA adjusts waste collection to this plaza amidst updates to pavement and utilities, ensuring pedestrian access.

Workplace Hazard

In 2023, the Balearic Islands led Spain in workplace accidents with a rate of 4,172 per 100,000 workers, totalling 26,045 incidents and 21 fatalities. This marked the highest regional rate, surpassing Navarra, La Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha, and Murcia in the ranking.

Solar Safety

Alcudia City Council is enhancing road safety by installing solar lights on rural paths, including Cami de s’Alou and Cami Vell des Moll, Cami Vell des Teatre Roma and Cami del Puig. These innovative lights, equipped with photovoltaic panels, lithium batteries, LED lights, and infrared sensors, aim for energy efficiency and increased safety, with plans to increase its coverage.