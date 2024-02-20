Manacor’s drinking water project delayed until 2025

By John Ensor •
Manacor’s dream of supplying its residents with safe, high-quality tap water has been deferred to 2025.
This delay shatters the left-wing ruling party Mes-Esquerra, AIPC’s ambition to achieve this milestone in 2024 for the first time in the city’s history, following a decision to postpone the construction of a crucial sewage treatment plant.
The delay, caused by technical modifications necessary for future facility maintenance, is set to hold off construction to June at the earliest, with an expected completion time of eight months.
Sebastia Llodra, the environmental councillor, emphasised the importance of finding better alternatives for the distribution of various elements, including transformers, to ease future maintenance efforts.
The city council and the municipal water company SAM are yet to approve these modifications, highlighting a careful and unhurried approach to this ground-breaking project.
The treatment plant, to be located in the SAM company premises within the agro-food industrial area, represents a significant upgrade, being four times larger than the existing facility.
With a budget of €3.1 million, it promises to produce up to 10 million litres of water daily, tailored to the population’s demand curve.
This development is particularly noteworthy in Manacor, one of the few municipalities on Mallorca where tap water is currently considered harmful to health.
The project aims to rectify a situation that has persisted since the 1980s, offering hope for a future where the tap water in Manacor, unlike most other areas of Mallorca, can be consumed safely and without hesitation.
