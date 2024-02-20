By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 15:09

Market marvels: Discovering the charms of Torrevieja's weekly bazaars. Image: Isabella Pfenninger / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja truly comes to life throughout the week with its various markets offering a delightful mix of goods.

One standout market is the La Mata market, held every Wednesday morning.

Here, visitors can explore a wide array of products, from fresh produce like fruits and vegetables to leather goods and souvenirs.

The market boasts an extensive selection of Spanish delicacies, including savoury sausages, artisanal cheeses, and delectable olives, offering a genuine taste of Spain.

Another must-visit is El Mercadillo, which takes place every Friday morning in the heart of the city centre.

This market showcases a diverse range of merchandise, from household goods and clothing to shoes, jewellery, and accessories.

Visitors can also indulge in fresh local produce, regional specialties, and unique souvenirs.

For those seeking even more shopping opportunities, the ‘El Zoco’ market on Saturday mornings, located near Orihuela Costa, is a destination not to be missed.

Here, visitors can peruse through a diverse selection of food items, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and cheeses, as well as an array of household goods and clothing items, making it a convenient one-stop destination for all your shopping needs.