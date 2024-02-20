Marky Ramone to hit Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 11:36

Marky Ramone, behind the drums Credit: Ventura Mendoza flickr

If any musician was ever part of the legendary American punk band The Ramones then he automatically has to take the stage surname of Ramone.

Hey, Ho, Let’s Go

Marky Ramone is best known for the 15 years he spent drumming for the legendary Ramones. Prior to joining the Ramones, Marky played with an array of influential musicians dating back to his high school years when he was a member of the Brooklyn based hard rock band, Dust.

He is currently on a 26 stop tour of Spain and will be appearing at the Sala Berlin Social Club in Almeria City on Friday April 12 with tickets costing €35 and this will be his first visit to Almeria in six years.

In 2001, Marky along with his former band mates (Johnny, Dee Dee and Tommy), were inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame.

With no signs of slowing down, Marky Ramone continues to tour the world with his band, Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg.