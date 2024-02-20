Microsoft´s largest investment in Spain

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 9:02

Pedro Sanchez and Brad Smith in a meeting Credit: Pedro Sanchez, Facebook

Microsoft announced the largest investment in Spain´s artificial intelligence infrastructure in its history.

On February 19, an agreement was signed between the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, and the Microsoft company president, Brad Smith, as Smith has said, to “promote the implementation of responsible artificial intelligence.”

This is Microsoft´s quadrupled investment in Spain´s AI and cloud infrastructure and is expected to reach 1.95 billion euros in 2024 and 2025.

“Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it’s a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses and people,” said Smith.

The company plans to open a cloud data centre in the Community of Madrid and intends to build a data centre campus in Aragon, providing services to European companies and government organisations.

As the company’s president stated, these two infrastructures “Will make it possible to make the company’s entire offer in the field of artificial intelligence solutions accessible to Spanish and European companies and public administrations.”