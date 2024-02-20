Motorhome quandary for Almeria councils

By John Smith • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 17:03

Beaches always attract motorhomes Credit: Mike Finn flickr

Controversy has reigned for some time concerning the number of motorhomes arriving in Almeria with very few official spaces for them to park up in.

Motorhomes need somewhere to stay

It is certainly legal to purchase a motor home and many people spend a great deal of money buying their ‘home from home’ but are then let down by the lack of facilities.

There are many who are too mean to want to spend any money on staying at an official site and who actually make a nuisance by parking wherever they fancy but there many more who welcome the concept of a safe site.

At the end of the day, there are reasons of hygiene and the proper disposal of ‘waste water’ that must be taken into account and this is one area where the Autonomous Motorhome Platform (PACA) is pressing both at municipal and provincial level to see proper facilities being made available.

Are foreign owners the problem?

Technically, you can park a motor home anywhere where it is legal to park a car and it is unlikely that anyone in authority will move you on but it appears that there are significant numbers of foreign owners who seem to feel that they can simply park wherever they feel they want to and are unlikely to face any form of penalty.