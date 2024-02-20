By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 10:20
Open Tai Chi classes in Xativa
Credit: Xativa Council, Facebook
PerXativa has introduced a programme to promote healthy living with open Tai Chi lessons.
Tai Chi is a Chinese form of martial arts, with benefits including increased flexibility, strength, cardiovascular fitness and improved awareness of the body.
It is also a form of meditation and has a positive impact on mental health.
On February 19, the Xativa Council collaborated with the Departments of Social Welfare and Health, to introduce a new programme, promoting health, community and physical activity.
Daily Tai chi classes, free of charge, will be held at the Llar dels Jubilats in Placa Roca, alternating between 9.30 – 10.30 am and 17.30 – 18.30 in the evenings.
There are separate groups for those under 65 years old and those who are older, with a specialized approach to each group.
The Social Welfare programme of Xativa anticipates wide participation, empowering its residents by teaching them about the Sanitat´s (Spanish medical insurance company) healthy habits and promoting independence and strengthened self-esteem.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
