Palma’s tough stance on vandalism

By John Ensor •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 10:26
Photo: Palma council tackle graffiti and vandalism
Photo: Ajuntpalma/X
Palma is gearing up for a significant shift in how it handles vandalism and incivility, with Mayor Jaime Martinez leading the charge.
In just two or three months, a new civic ordinance will come into force, introducing fines of up to €3,000 for particularly severe infractions, such as defacing protected buildings with graffiti.
This move is part of a broader campaign to enhance urban cleanliness and civility. Martinez explained: ‘We have a commitment to reverse the negative inertia of eight years of negligence in terms of cleaning and maintenance of the city.
‘Ordinary services are not enough to fix what we are in and that is why we have launched emergency plans and special actions. We are striving to promote a change in the streets that is already being felt. Our commitment to Palma is firm and irrevocable,’ he said.
The ordinance is not just about penalties; it represents a comprehensive strategy involving the use of drones and video surveillance by the Local Police to monitor and address various forms of public disorder, including the misuse of scooters and public spaces.
Martinez’s firm stance, ‘You have to be tough on incivility,’ underscores the administration’s commitment to safeguarding public assets and the quality of life in Palma.
Furthermore, the city’s effort extends beyond law enforcement. The ‘Palma a punt’ campaign showcases an intensive, neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood cleaning operation that has already made significant strides in removing graffiti, clearing curbs, and washing streets, with almost 250 tons of waste removed in its initial phase.
As Palma prepares to implement this ordinance, the message is clear that the city is taking a robust approach to protect its citizens and the urban environment from acts of vandalism.
This initiative reflects a broader commitment to reversing a legacy of neglect and fostering a culture of responsibility and pride among its residents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.