Palma’s tough stance on vandalism

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 10:26

Photo: Palma council tackle graffiti and vandalism Photo: Ajuntpalma/X

Palma is gearing up for a significant shift in how it handles vandalism and incivility, with Mayor Jaime Martinez leading the charge.

In just two or three months, a new civic ordinance will come into force, introducing fines of up to €3,000 for particularly severe infractions, such as defacing protected buildings with graffiti.

This move is part of a broader campaign to enhance urban cleanliness and civility. Martinez explained: ‘We have a commitment to reverse the negative inertia of eight years of negligence in terms of cleaning and maintenance of the city.

‘Ordinary services are not enough to fix what we are in and that is why we have launched emergency plans and special actions. We are striving to promote a change in the streets that is already being felt. Our commitment to Palma is firm and irrevocable,’ he said.

The ordinance is not just about penalties; it represents a comprehensive strategy involving the use of drones and video surveillance by the Local Police to monitor and address various forms of public disorder, including the misuse of scooters and public spaces.

Martinez’s firm stance, ‘You have to be tough on incivility,’ underscores the administration’s commitment to safeguarding public assets and the quality of life in Palma.

Furthermore, the city’s effort extends beyond law enforcement. The ‘Palma a punt’ campaign showcases an intensive, neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood cleaning operation that has already made significant strides in removing graffiti, clearing curbs, and washing streets, with almost 250 tons of waste removed in its initial phase.

As Palma prepares to implement this ordinance, the message is clear that the city is taking a robust approach to protect its citizens and the urban environment from acts of vandalism.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to reversing a legacy of neglect and fostering a culture of responsibility and pride among its residents.