By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 17:00

Pickleball fever Hits Torrevieja: Sibling duo serve up success. Image: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock.com.

Manuel Simon Palomares and Zayda Simon Palomares, siblings from Torrevieja, have jumped into the exciting world of pickleball.

Pickleball is a sport that is now gaining momentum in Spain following its rise in the United States.

But what exactly is pickleball?

Pickleball is a dynamic racket sport that blends elements of tennis, paddle tennis, badminton, and ping pong.

Initially, tennis enthusiasts, both Manuel (17) and Zayda (13) have caught the eye of Thirty One, a new brand selecting them to represent the sport in pickleball tournaments across Spain.

They’ve already showcased their skills in the Spanish Pickleball Tour, securing impressive results, and are now preparing for the II Open Mediterranean Tournament at the Ferrero Academy in Villena from March 1 to 3.

Pickleball games are typically played in doubles, though singles matches are also an option, providing an even greater challenge that demands quick play and strategic thinking.

In pickleball, a specialised perforated ball is used, along with a net similar to tennis, on a court comparable in size to a badminton court.

The paddles used are larger than ping pong paddles but smaller than those used in paddle tennis.

Although pickleball has been predominantly popular in the United States, its growth in Spain has been remarkable in recent years, with the number of players tripling to approximately 20,000 nationwide.

Recognising this surge, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has teamed up with the Spanish Pickleball Association to incorporate this burgeoning sport into its framework.