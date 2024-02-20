Radioactive scare at Barcelona Airport

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 18:41

Emergency at Barcelona Airport. Credit: emergenciescat/X

Emergency services were rallied to Barcelona Airport following a radioactive leak discovered in the hold of an aircraft.

On the morning of Tuesday, February 20, Barcelona’s El Prat Airport witnessed an alarming event that triggered a swift emergency response.

Immediate response to hazard

A Suis Airlines flight from Zurich, located at Terminal 1, became the centre of attention when a leak was detected in its cargo hold.

Aena, the airport authority, reported that the leak likely originated from medical materials containing a radioactive substance. The incident led to the activation of Aerocat and Radcat alerts, signifying an aeronautical and radiological emergency, respectively.

‘Protecciocivil this morning preemptively activated the ALERT of the AEROCAT and RADCAT emergency plans in response to the warning of an incident in a package with radioactive material, of low intensity, transported in an aircraft,’ Civil Protection stated on Twitter/X.

Emergency services on the scene

The event saw a deployment of 13 fire crews to the scene for thorough inspections and measurements. Despite the potential risk, the situation was assessed and resolved by 1:30 pm without any disruption to airport operations.

The aircraft, arriving from Switzerland with 127 passengers and five crew members, was promptly attended to, ensuring no risk to human health.

The Medical Emergency System (SEM) of Catalonia had two specialised units and one basic support unit at the ready, although their services were ultimately not required. ‘Everything seems to indicate that the spill came from medical material that was closed and that could contain some radioactive substance,’ Aena explained.

Ensuring safety and minimising impact

This incident highlights the effectiveness of emergency protocols and the importance of preparedness in managing potentially hazardous situations. It reassures the public that safety measures are in place and capable of mitigating risks swiftly.