Revving history: 60 classic cars to hit Andalucía roads

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 13:30
History Hits the Road
Image: Comares Town Hall
AROUND 60 vehicles from across Spain are set to rev their engines next weekend at the classic car event titled ‘ V Clásica Villa de Comares.’ Organised by the Town Hall and the Escudería Doble 30 Association, it stands as the sole remaining classic car event in Andalucía.
The route, spanning 16 towns, comprises two sections: a morning leg covering 90 kilometres and an afternoon stretch extending over 155 kilometres. Notably, this year’s course introduces El Borge, Rincón de la Victoria, and Colmenar via the scenic road through the Los Montes de Málaga Natural Park.
Jorge Martín, President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, and Manuel Melendo, Tourism Councillor of Comares, unveiled the event, highlighting the participation of 57 historic vehicles— the maximum allowed for the competition. Martín emphasised the event’s establishment in the Málaga automotive calendar, drawing enthusiasts nationwide and boosting local economies. Melendo clarified that the event is not a sports competition but a social and tourist spectacle for vehicles over 25 years old, and enforces speed limits through GPS tracking. The classic drive welcomes participants from Andalucía, Madrid, and Valencia, promising a weekend of scenic landscapes and vintage cars.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.