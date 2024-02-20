Revving history: 60 classic cars to hit Andalucía roads

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 13:30

History Hits the Road Image: Comares Town Hall

AROUND 60 vehicles from across Spain are set to rev their engines next weekend at the classic car event titled ‘ V Clásica Villa de Comares.’ Organised by the Town Hall and the Escudería Doble 30 Association, it stands as the sole remaining classic car event in Andalucía.

Scenic Routes and Vintage Cars

The route, spanning 16 towns, comprises two sections: a morning leg covering 90 kilometres and an afternoon stretch extending over 155 kilometres. Notably, this year’s course introduces El Borge, Rincón de la Victoria, and Colmenar via the scenic road through the Los Montes de Málaga Natural Park.

Social and Tourist Spectacle: V Clásica Welcomes 57 Historic Vehicles

Jorge Martín, President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, and Manuel Melendo, Tourism Councillor of Comares, unveiled the event, highlighting the participation of 57 historic vehicles— the maximum allowed for the competition. Martín emphasised the event’s establishment in the Málaga automotive calendar, drawing enthusiasts nationwide and boosting local economies. Melendo clarified that the event is not a sports competition but a social and tourist spectacle for vehicles over 25 years old, and enforces speed limits through GPS tracking. The classic drive welcomes participants from Andalucía, Madrid, and Valencia, promising a weekend of scenic landscapes and vintage cars.

