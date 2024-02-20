Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Palma

By John Ensor •
A Ryanair flight en route from Madrid to Palma de Mallorca made an unscheduled but crucial landing due to a medical emergency onboard.
Reportedly, an eyewitness revealed that about 30 minutes after takeoff, flight attendants were observed dashing through the cabin.
The crew quickly responded to a passenger who was suffering symptoms of dizziness and vomiting. A call for medical professionals onboard saw three individuals come forward, offering their help to manage the situation effectively.
The quick actions of the flight crew and volunteer doctors allowed for a priority landing in Palma, where an ambulance was already awaiting the aircraft’s arrival.
The passenger, who exhibited signs of a diabetic emergency, was quickly evacuated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.
This incident not only highlights the efficiency and preparedness of the Ryanair crew but also the willingness to help among fellow passengers.
