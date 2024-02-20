By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 15:00

Christian symbol of the cross Credit: Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com

Many of us expatriates here in Spain come from different traditions, especially when it comes to religion. You might have wondered what the significance is of the ritual of the Stations of the Cross.

Also known as the way of the cross, this is a Christian tradition commemorating the events of Good Friday. It represents the journey of Jesus Christ from his condemnation to his crucifixion and burial. The practice typically involves a series of 14 stations, each representing a significant event along this path. The stations are marked by images or statues where believers participate in devotional exercises. It’s traditional to walk from one station to the next while meditating on the biblical events.

This devotional practice is especially common during the season of Lent, particularly on Fridays and during Holy Week. The ritual serves as a way for Christians to reflect on the passion and suffering of Jesus Christ and is practised to gain a deeper understanding of Christian faith.

It’s common in Spain for chapels and local churches to be built at the summit of a hill, and often the stations of the cross are placed at intervals on the way to the top.

Solemn Easter parades can be seen all over Spain performing this ritual observance.