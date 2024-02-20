By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 12:32
Swinging for a cause: Antonio Pedrera Soler X Memorial Charity Pro-Am raises €6,213.66. Image: La Finca Resorts.
The Antonio Pedrera Soler X Memorial Charity Pro-Am, held at Villamartín Golf, was a resounding success, raising a total of €6,213.66 for the Pedrera Foundation.
The event, which featured 33 teams comprising one professional and three amateurs each, attracted 132 players, including notable professional golfers such as Emilio Rodríguez, José María Buendía, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and Bradley Dredge.
The funds raised through this event, supported by sponsors and enthusiastic participation, have been entirely allocated to the San José Obrero Diocesan Foundation of Orihuela.
This foundation focuses on integrating minors from disadvantaged family situations, providing personal, social, and family support to ensure they have a future of hope and opportunities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.