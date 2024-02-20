By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 12:32

Swinging for a cause: Antonio Pedrera Soler X Memorial Charity Pro-Am raises €6,213.66. Image: La Finca Resorts.

The Antonio Pedrera Soler X Memorial Charity Pro-Am, held at Villamartín Golf, was a resounding success, raising a total of €6,213.66 for the Pedrera Foundation.

The event, which featured 33 teams comprising one professional and three amateurs each, attracted 132 players, including notable professional golfers such as Emilio Rodríguez, José María Buendía, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and Bradley Dredge.

The funds raised through this event, supported by sponsors and enthusiastic participation, have been entirely allocated to the San José Obrero Diocesan Foundation of Orihuela.

This foundation focuses on integrating minors from disadvantaged family situations, providing personal, social, and family support to ensure they have a future of hope and opportunities.