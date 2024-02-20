TERRA NATURA Murcia: Roaring inclusive success

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 13:30
Inclusive Adventures at Terra Natura
Image: murcia.terranatura.com
TERRA NATURA Murcia is once again driving forward its social project ’12 months with you.’ In collaboration with the City Council, the initiative aims to promote social inclusion for various vulnerable groups. This year, the focus is on associations and organisations that advocate for the employment integration of individuals with special needs.
Launched in 2018, ’12 Months with You’ is a pioneering initiative that allows participating entities to explore the diverse species residing in Terra Natura and learn about them through educational talks held throughout the year.
The program, enjoyed by 300 people last year, involves twelve excursions to the park throughout the year. The initial part includes a guided visit tailored to the group’s needs, followed by free exploration to further understand the animals and their habitats. Additionally, during the summer months, associations will have access to the water park. ’12 months with you’ continues to make a positive impact, fostering equality and genuine socio-labour inclusion.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.