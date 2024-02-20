TERRA NATURA Murcia: Roaring inclusive success

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 13:30

TERRA NATURA Murcia is once again driving forward its social project ’12 months with you.’ In collaboration with the City Council, the initiative aims to promote social inclusion for various vulnerable groups. This year, the focus is on associations and organisations that advocate for the employment integration of individuals with special needs.

Year-Round Inclusion

Launched in 2018, ’12 Months with You’ is a pioneering initiative that allows participating entities to explore the diverse species residing in Terra Natura and learn about them through educational talks held throughout the year.

Positive Change Through TERRA NATURA’s Initiative

The program, enjoyed by 300 people last year, involves twelve excursions to the park throughout the year. The initial part includes a guided visit tailored to the group’s needs, followed by free exploration to further understand the animals and their habitats. Additionally, during the summer months, associations will have access to the water park. ’12 months with you’ continues to make a positive impact, fostering equality and genuine socio-labour inclusion.

