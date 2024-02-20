The future of immediate banking

By Anna Akopyan •
Sabadell Bank in Spain
In February, this year, the European Union proposed a regulation that makes immediate banking free of charge.
On this day, banks of Spain charge individuals and businesses up to 12 euros when making immediate transfers.
Spanish banks vary in their fees, with Sabadell charging €0.95, Sandander €6.00, Caixabank €5.94, BBVA €1.25 and Bankinter €12.00.
The European Union aims to transform the banking system in 2025, introducing a regulation in which banks will guarantee an immediate transfer, within 10 seconds, completely free of charge.
This will apply to all European countries, including those which use a different currency.
On February, the seventh, the EU Parliament had decided to implement the changes, with 599 votes in favour, and only seven votes against the reform.
The plan will now have to be further reviewed by the EU Council, European banks, and other PSPs (Payment Service Providers).
If going through, the changes will be in full force by the end of 2025.
