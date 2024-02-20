By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 20 Feb 2024 • 11:47

: Torre del Mar Commemorates European 112 Day Image: Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar

Recently, the town of Torre del Mar hosted the celebrations for the European 112 Day, organised by the Junta de Andalucía. Jesús Pérez Atencia, Deputy Mayor of the town, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to 112 Andalucía for their outstanding work in ensuring the safety of everyone.

Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia Extends Heartfelt Congratulations to 112 Andalucía for Ensuring Community Safety

Atencia highlighted a special initiative aimed at the educational communities of Andalucia, the ‘Learn to Prevent Fires with 112’ campaign, engaging students from the province. He extended his congratulations to the winning schools, including the Almazara School in Jubrique, Los Montes in Colmenar, and notably, the Joaquín Lobato Institute in Torre del Mar.

Torre del Mar’s European 112 Day Event Highlights Emergency Services’ Crucial Role

The event not only celebrated the crucial role of emergency services but also emphasised the importance of educating the younger generation on fire prevention and fostering a safer community.

For more Axarquia news click here