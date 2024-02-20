By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 20 Feb 2024 • 11:47
: Torre del Mar Commemorates European 112 Day
Image: Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar
Recently, the town of Torre del Mar hosted the celebrations for the European 112 Day, organised by the Junta de Andalucía. Jesús Pérez Atencia, Deputy Mayor of the town, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to 112 Andalucía for their outstanding work in ensuring the safety of everyone.
Atencia highlighted a special initiative aimed at the educational communities of Andalucia, the ‘Learn to Prevent Fires with 112’ campaign, engaging students from the province. He extended his congratulations to the winning schools, including the Almazara School in Jubrique, Los Montes in Colmenar, and notably, the Joaquín Lobato Institute in Torre del Mar.
The event not only celebrated the crucial role of emergency services but also emphasised the importance of educating the younger generation on fire prevention and fostering a safer community.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.