By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 13:16

Torrevieja's port area revamp: Mayor calls for public input. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

On February 16, the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, unveiled the latest plan for renovating the port area alongside the new leisure zone being constructed within the Torrevieja port.

He announced 15 days for “public participation,” inviting residents to share their thoughts on the project.

This initiative, although not officially binding, aims to gather community input on this updated version of the plan, which spans 135,000 square metres of the Torrevieja waterfront.

The proposed plan requires municipal funding of €45m, not including the €20M needed for renovating the premises and surroundings of the Salt Eras.

Information about the project’s progress is available on the municipal website.

The mayor clarified that after this consultation period and any necessary adjustments, the proposal will be finalized, and a request for the concession of public space will be submitted, which falls under the responsibility of the Valencian Community.

The main goal of this initiative is to achieve full integration between the port and the city and aims to address traffic congestion issues, particularly during the summer, in one of the busiest vehicle and pedestrian areas.